Is Demi Lovato ENGAGED?

Demi Lovato has been plagued by engagement rumours this week.

According to a report by Us Weekly, the singer’s new boyfriend Max Ehrich is planning to propose to her.

A source told US Weekly magazine: “Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved and their families wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal. They think they make a great couple.”

However, a source has since told E! News: “The engagement rumors are not true.”

“It’s still early in the relationship and Demi and Max are enjoying just getting to know each other,” the insider continued.

Demi and Max have been dating since March, and the relationship seems to be going very well.

Another source said: “Max is very much in love with Demi and is infatuated with her. Max has basically already moved into Demi’s house and everything has been going really well. They are always joking and laughing all day long, keeping each other entertained.”

Demi and the Young And Restless star have been quarantining together, allowing them to spend quality time with each other.

The source added: “This time has been very special because they have been one on one with no distractions or stress from outside life. They’ve really gotten to know each other on a different level.”

The insider continued: “She is feeling great and loves being with him. He supports her sobriety and is very understanding.”

“The quarantine has been really great for them, her and Max have gotten so close. She’s doing a great job at staying sober, healthy and taking care of herself.”