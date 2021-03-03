Irina Shayk shares rare insight into co-parenting with ex Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk has shared a rare insight into co-parenting with her ex Bradley Cooper.

The former couple split in June 2019 after four years together, and share custody of their 3-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

Speaking to Elle magazine, the model admitted: “I never understood the term co-parenting.”

“When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk)

The 35-year-old added: “My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private. It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away.”

During an interview with British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful last year, Irina spoke about her split from the actor.

She said: “I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being. Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.”

“I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground.”