Irina Shayk reunites with ex Bradley Cooper after rumoured romance with Kanye West

Irina Shayk has reunited with her ex Bradley Cooper.

The model split from the Hollywood actor in 2019 after four years together, and the former couple are parents to a 4-year-old daughter named Lea.

In photos published by MailOnline, Irina and Bradley were spotted smiling as they walked through Manhattan linking arms.

It comes after Irina, 35, was linked to rapper Kanye West.

The pair sparked romance rumours in early June, after they were papped in France together on Kanye’s 44th birthday.

But in August, a source told PEOPLE that the pair were no longer dating, adding: “It was never a serious thing that took off.”

A second insider explained: “Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn’t have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though. They remain friendly.”

Irina and the rapper have known each other for quite some time.

The model appeared in Kanye’s Power music video in 2010, and also walked the runway for his collection during Paris fashion week in 2012.

According to Page Six, the pair actually dated prior to Kanye’s marriage to Kim Kardashian.

They said: “Kanye was with Irina briefly before Kim. He had pursued her a long time ago.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February this year, after almost seven years of marriage.

The former couple have requested joint legal and physical custody of their four children – North, 8, Saint 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Kanye has recently been linked to 22-year-old model Vinetria, while Kim is rumoured to be dating comedian and SNL star Pete Davidson.