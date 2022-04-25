Ireland Baldwin defends Johnny Depp and calls Amber Heard a ‘disaster of a human being’

Ireland Baldwin has voiced her support for Johnny Depp amid his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor launched a lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018.

While Johnny’s name was excluded from the piece, his legal team have argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

The former couple are currently squaring off at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.

Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland has taken to her Instagram to defend Johnny and say she knows “women who are exactly like this” and “turn the world against the man”.

The model and writer, 26, made it known that she is on Johnny’s side when she shared a screenshot of an audio clip of him reacting to a recording where Amber admitted to hitting him.

Ireland shared the screenshot to her Instagram Story and wrote: “The thing is, I know women who are exactly like this. They are manipulative and cold and they use their very womanhood to play victim and turn the world against the man because we live in a society where it’s cool to say men are all the worst and blah blah f**kity blah.”

“Men can experience abuse too and this absolute disaster of a human being is a terrible person and I hope Johnny gets his reputation and his life back. And I hope he’s in like five Pirates movies.”

Ireland also reposted a TikTok of someone exposing the Milani’s All In One Correcting Kit Amber claimed she used to cover up alleged injuries, which was actually released after the pair had broken up.

Amber and her lawyers claimed during the trial that she used this correcting kit to cover up alleged injuries at the hands of her husband and that she kept the makeup product in her purse at all times.

Amber’s other attorney even pulled out the makeup palette and showed it to the jury.

Johnny Depp’s reaction to the court finally getting to hear the audio tape in which Amber Heard admits to abusing him. #JusticeforJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/kdvII6mlss — mary (@johnnyhellodepp) April 20, 2022

Her lawyer said: “This was what she used. She became very adept at it. You’re going to hear the testimony from Amber about how she had to mix the different colors for the different days of the bruises as they developed in the different coloring, and how she would use [this] to touch those up to be able to cover those.”

However, Milani Cosmetics has since claimed that it didn’t release the product Amber said helped hide her marks until after she and Johnny ended their relationship.

Milani stated that the brand did not release the concealer until 2017, while the alleged abuse was said to have taken place between 2013 and 2016.

The company wrote in the caption of their now-viral TikTok video: “You asked us… Let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017. We are here to provide the facts of the case.”

But a friend of Amber’s defended her attorneys: “Ms. Heard’s lawyer was using an example of the kind of makeup that she used, but it’s a sad day when a makeup company uses that as an opportunity to make light of what victims of domestic violence have to do to hide the results of the abuse they endure.”

The trial, which is still underway in Virginia, is attempting to determine if Amber’s Washington Post essay defamed Johnny.

Johnny has continuously denied her allegations against him, and is seeking at least $50 million in compensatory damages and a punitive award of at least $350,000, along with attorneys’ fees and court costs.