Inside the Oscars 2021 Gift Bag

The 2021 Academy Awards, otherwise known as The Oscars, takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday night (April 25).
Every year, a company called Distinctive Assets sends lucrative “Everyone Wins” gift bags to the top nominees – worth a massive six figure sum.
The swag bags are sent to nominees every year before the Academy Awards, due to the volume of items in them.
Brands are charged thousands to have their product included in the gift bags, with the hope that a celebrity will be photographed using or wearing it.
From expensive skincare products, to luxury holidays abroad – these bags are worth a serious amount of money.
Check out what’s included in this year’s gift bag, according to Vogue magazine, below:
- A 3-night stay at Pater Noster Lighthouse on the coast of Sweden
- A 4-night stay at the Golden Door spa in California (voted the number 1 destination spa in the world)
- The Postmates Don’t Cookbook
- Bahlsen cookies
- Bonfire x Defy:Disaster t-shirt and tote bag
- A Peta emergency hammer
- Personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky
- Fitness and lifestyle guidance from Andrea Marcellus
- Session at cosmetic surgery clinic Art Lipo
- Digital artwork from AdVenture Media and Taillard Capital, auctioned for charity
- Hair oil by British M
- C60 Purple Power antioxidants
- Ciot wireless charger and stoneware
- New Zealand’s Comvita manuka honey
- Cozy Earth loungewear
- The Happiness Planner journal
- Happiest Tee sweatshirts
- HFactor hydrogen water
- Bath bomb from Hotsy Totsy Haus
- Consulting sessions with Isaac Rudansky
- Exploding Kittens Board Game
- Fifth Element hemp salve
- Loci sneakers
- Socks from London Sock Company
- Complimentary project management with Maison Construction
- Investment advice with Moxehub
- A brain-sensing headband from Muse S
- Wax candle from Soul Shropshire
- Sound acupuncture device from Taiyi Institute
- Tequila Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino
- Tractive’s GPS tracker for pets
- Limited-edition artist collector’s Trust Me Vodka
- Miage skincare set
- Crystal jewellery sets from OMGigi and Madame’s Apothecary
- Anti-racist children’s book Change-Maker Village
- Facial treatments at Oxygenetix and a year’s supply of makeup
- Ryst Mask – a face mask that you can wear as a wristband
- Intimate hemp oil from SalTerrae
- Isa Lazo body scrub and body oil
- At-home vitamin IV infusions
- Kanai’s turmeric and apricot face scrub
- Roasted cashews from Karma Nuts
- Lilac 11 beauty products
- An organic tea starter kit from Cup of Té
- Membership with wellness community D.O.S.E by Daybreaker
- Elixinol Good Night CBD capsules
- Sunglasses from Vintage Eyewear
- Violet breast pain pill
- Weed Cellars aged bourbon whiskey
