Inside the Oscars 2021 Gift Bag

Nominees like Viola Davis and Olivia Colman will be gifted plenty of luxury items

The 2021 Academy Awards, otherwise known as The Oscars, takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday night (April 25).

Every year, a company called Distinctive Assets sends lucrative “Everyone Wins” gift bags to the top nominees – worth a massive six figure sum.

The swag bags are sent to nominees every year before the Academy Awards, due to the volume of items in them.

Brands are charged thousands to have their product included in the gift bags, with the hope that a celebrity will be photographed using or wearing it.

From expensive skincare products, to luxury holidays abroad – these bags are worth a serious amount of money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Distinctive Assets (@swagassets)

Check out what’s included in this year’s gift bag, according to Vogue magazine, below:

A 3-night stay at Pater Noster Lighthouse on the coast of Sweden

A 4-night stay at the Golden Door spa in California (voted the number 1 destination spa in the world)

The Postmates Don’t Cookbook

Bahlsen cookies

Bonfire x Defy:Disaster t-shirt and tote bag

A Peta emergency hammer

Personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky

Fitness and lifestyle guidance from Andrea Marcellus

Session at cosmetic surgery clinic Art Lipo

Digital artwork from AdVenture Media and Taillard Capital, auctioned for charity

Hair oil by British M

C60 Purple Power antioxidants

Ciot wireless charger and stoneware

New Zealand’s Comvita manuka honey

Cozy Earth loungewear

The Happiness Planner journal

Happiest Tee sweatshirts

HFactor hydrogen water

Bath bomb from Hotsy Totsy Haus

Consulting sessions with Isaac Rudansky

Exploding Kittens Board Game

Fifth Element hemp salve

Loci sneakers

Socks from London Sock Company

Complimentary project management with Maison Construction

Investment advice with Moxehub

A brain-sensing headband from Muse S

Wax candle from Soul Shropshire

Sound acupuncture device from Taiyi Institute

Tequila Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino

Tractive’s GPS tracker for pets

Limited-edition artist collector’s Trust Me Vodka

Miage skincare set

Crystal jewellery sets from OMGigi and Madame’s Apothecary

Anti-racist children’s book Change-Maker Village

Facial treatments at Oxygenetix and a year’s supply of makeup

Ryst Mask – a face mask that you can wear as a wristband

Intimate hemp oil from SalTerrae

Isa Lazo body scrub and body oil

At-home vitamin IV infusions

Kanai’s turmeric and apricot face scrub

Roasted cashews from Karma Nuts

Lilac 11 beauty products

An organic tea starter kit from Cup of Té

Membership with wellness community D.O.S.E by Daybreaker

Elixinol Good Night CBD capsules

Sunglasses from Vintage Eyewear

Violet breast pain pill

Weed Cellars aged bourbon whiskey

Find out everything you need to know about the 93rd Academy Awards HERE.