iCarly star Nathan Kress welcomes his third child with wife London

Nathan Kress has welcomed his third child with his wife London.

The iCarly shared the news via Instagram on Tuesday evening.

Alongside a carousel of photos of their newborn, the 30-year-old wrote: “Rapid-fire life update! 1. We’re having a baby! 👶 2. It’s a boy! 👦 3. He’s here! 🐣.”

Nathan continued: “Lincoln William Kress popped by last week but it’s been too much fun around here to have time to talk about it.”

“Little Link is AWESOME, my wife is an absolute champ as always, our girls are the Big Sis dynamic duo, and Penny is veeeeeery interested in the mesmerizing smells that emanate from this weird blob we brought home.”

“Onward to life as a family of 👋.”

Nathan and his wife London got engaged in May 2015.

They tied the knot just months later that November.

The couple share two other children – daughters who were born in December 2017 and March 2021.