iCarly star Nathan Kress welcomes his second child with wife London

Nathan Kress has welcomed his second child with his wife London.

The actor, who famously played Freddie Benson on iCarly, married London in 2015, before welcoming their first child Rosie two years later.

The Nickelodeon star announced his wife’s pregnancy news back in October, after she previously suffered multiple miscarriages.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Nathan shared a sweet snap of him cradling his newborn daughter, who was born on Saturday, March 20.

He wrote: “And just like that, 3 became 4 ❤ Evie Elise Kress, born 3/20/21 at 5:31pm. 6 lbs, 4 ounces of light and life.”

“My wife is superhuman, and doing extremely well. My children are the greatest little gifts on the planet, and I still can’t seem to stop crying.”

Sharing a photo from the hospital, London wrote: “A year ago, the world changed in drastic ways. Three months after that, you were conceived straight out of us getting Covid (guess we got restless after weeks of exhaustion 😜).”

“You are the epitome of a Covid baby amidst the Covid baby boom. Now, almost exactly one year since lockdown began, our lives have drastically changed again. But, our sweet one, this change has been one of hope and light.”

“You have signified life to us, after so much life has tragically been taken. You have been a rainbow in the cloudy days of Covid, and a rainbow baby to us personally.”

The actress explained: “Evie means ‘Life’, & Elise stems from a family name (including my middle name) that means ‘God’s promise’.”

“You are ‘God’s promise of life’ to us, baby girl. You are a child of hope. We love you deeply, Evie Elise Kress (EEK 😅).”