Hugh Jackman tests positive for Covid-19

Hugh Jackman has tested positive for Covid-19.

The actor took to Twitter to share the news, and revealed he would be taking a step back from his performances on Broadway’s The Music Man while he quarantines and recovers.

The 53-year-old said in a video: “I just wanted you to hear from me that I tested positive this morning for Covid.”

Just wanted you to hear it from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and as soon as I’m cleared … looking forward to getting back to The Winter Garden! @MusicManBway pic.twitter.com/q1oEAzXX02 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 28, 2021

“My symptoms are like a cold: I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose, but I’m fine. And I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I’m cleared, I’ll be back onstage,” he added.

Shortly after Hugh’s announcement, The Music Man confirmed performances of the Broadway show would be cancelled through Saturday, with performances set to resume on Sunday.

Hugh, who plays Professor Harold Hill in the Broadway production, is not scheduled to return to the show until January 6, 2022.