HUGE news for Jonas Brothers fans

Jonas Brothers have confirmed the release date for their new album.

The former Disney Channel stars were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in LA on Monday.

Joe, Nick and Kevin were supported by their respective wives – Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, at the ceremony, where they gushed about the “amazing ride” they had been on over the past 20 years.

Nick told the adoring fans: “We’re so thankful for your support. It’s nice to reflect on this nearly 20-year journey and to commemorate here today.”

“But we’re looking towards the future and what’s coming next. So, with that, I think that we should make a quick announcement…”

Turning towards his brothers, the 30-year-old said: “We’re excited to announce today that our new album will be coming out May 5.”

Sparking even more excitement in the audience, Nick added: “We can’t wait to see you on tour later this year. Thank you.”

Jonas Brothers’ new album, titled The Album, is set for release on May 5.

It comes three years after the trio made their musical comeback with their album Happiness Begins.

During the band’s nearly decade-long hiatus, Nick enjoyed a solo career – releasing three albums.

Meanwhile, Joe enjoyed a successful career with his band DNCE.