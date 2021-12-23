Home Alone star Devin Ratray arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend

Home Alone star Devin Ratray has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend after a fan convention.

The actor is known for playing Kevin’s older brother Buzz McCallister in the popular Christmas movie, and he recently reprised the role for the 2021 film Home Sweet Home Alone.

Earlier this month, the 44-year-old attended the OKC Pop Christmas Con in Oklahoma City, and the alleged altercation took place after the event.

According to a report in local outlet KFOR, via Fox News, Devin and his girlfriend were out having a drink when two women asked for his autograph.

The actor’s girlfriend reportedly gave the women autographed cards for free, which led to an argument between the couple.

Devin allegedly became violent once the couple returned to their hotel room, with Detective Joseph Burnett of the Oklahoma City Police Department writing in his report: “[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth.”

According to the report, the woman managed to free herself by reportedly biting the actor’s hand, but Devin then allegedly punched her in the face before she escaped.

Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Powers filed domestic violence charges against Devin on December 21 in Oklahoma County District Court, and the actor handed himself in a day later.

Oklahoma police told Fox News the Home Alone star had “turned himself in and was processed through and bonded out”.