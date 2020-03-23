Hollywood stars come together to celebrate Reese Witherspoon’s birthday

Numerous Hollywood stars united to celebrate Reese Witherspoon’s birthday over the weekend.

The Legally Blonde actress turned 44 on Sunday and the mother-of-three received many birthday wishes from her celebrity friends.

Her co-star on The Morning Show and her on-screen big sister in Friends, Jennifer Aniston, took to Instagram to send Reese her love on her special day.

She posted a photo of the pair and wrote: “Sending you all the hugs we can’t give each other right now.”

Reeses’s Big Little Lie’s co-star Laura Dern posted a creative video wishing the Oscar-winning actress a happy birthday.

Laura and her mother Diane Ladd performed an adorable synchronized swim for Reese’s birthday.

“Amazing day cause we got REESE!!!! Happy birthday, sister,” Laura posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Amazing day cause we got REESE!!!! Happy birthday, sister. A post shared by @ lauradern on Mar 22, 2020 at 2:41pm PDT

Reese responded to the heartfelt messages on social media by sharing with her fans how she celebrated her day.

She posted images on Instagram of a scenic walk she took with her husband Jim Toth and their son Tennessee, as well as her children from her first marriage, Ava, and Deacon.

“One of the best birthdays ever! So many thoughtful, beautiful, heartfelt messages from so many of you!” Reese wrote.

“Some poems, a home-cooked meal, a wonderful performance from my friend, a long nature walk with my family…all gifts from the heart. Thank you to all of you for making me feel so LOVED! I’m a very lucky lady.”