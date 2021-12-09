Hollywood couple unmasked in semi final of The Masked Singer US

The Masked Singer US group B semi final took place on Wednesday.

The wacky reality show follows a group of masked stars, as they battle it out on stage with their singing talents.

At the end of each episode, one celebrity’s identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage in a wild guessing game.

In the group B semi final, The Queen of Hearts and Banana Split battled it out with their solo performances.

Banana Split is this season’s duo consisting of a banana and ice cream costume.

Unfortunately, it was bad news for the duo as the Queen of Hearts came out as the audience favourite meaning Banana Split were eliminated.

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

Before the duo were unmasked, the panel had to make their guesses as to who was behind the banana and ice cream masks.

All but one of the judges settled on singer-songwriter Katharine McPhee and her GRAMMY award-winning husband David Foster as their guess – and they were right!

Speaking to host Nick Cannon about the show, Katharine said: “It’s really like you’re part of some weird circus act! We decided to go into this and just be as silly as we possibly could.”

The couple tied the knot in June 2019, after first meeting in 2006 when Katharine appeared on season 5 of American Idol.

Katharine and David, who was previously married to RHOBH star Yolanda Hadid, welcomed their first child together earlier this year – a baby boy.

David is already father to daughters Sara, 40, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, whom he shared with his second wife Rebecca Dyer.

The musician is also father to daughters Allison, 50, and Amy, 47, from previous relationships.