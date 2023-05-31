Beloved Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman is coming to Dublin next month.

The RTÉ Concert Orchestra is continuing celebrations of its 75th anniversary by bringing the Mississippi Delta Blues to the UCD Festival.

The Delta Blues Project is a collaboration between the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and US-based jazz and blues impresario David O’Rourke.

Morgan will serve as honorary MC for the musical collaboration.

The 85-year-old is co-founder and co-owner of Ground Zero Blues Club – which is considered the #1 Blues club in the world.

The Delta Blues Project will take place on Sunday, June 11 at O’Reilly Hall in UCD.

Tickets are available for €36.90 here.