Hollywood actor Jeff Bridges reveals he’s been diagnosed with lymphoma

The Oscar-winner shared the news on social media

Jeff Bridges has revealed he’s been diagnosed with lymphoma.

The 70-year-old actor shared the news with fans on social media, and said the prognosis is “good”.

Referring to his role in the cult classic film ‘The Big Lebowski’, Jeff wrote: “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.”

“I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Bridges (@thejeffbridges) on Oct 19, 2020 at 5:01pm PDT

“I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery,” he continued.

“I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes.”

The Oscar-winning actor concluded his post by urging fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election, adding: “Because we are all in this together. Love, Jeff.”