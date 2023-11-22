Hollywood actor announces engagement to longtime girlfriend

Logan Lerman and Ana Luisa Corrigan are engaged.

The 31-year-old actor is best known for starring in The Perks of Being A Wallflower and the Percy Jackson film series.

The pair have been dating for more than three years and took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Corrigan (@analuisacorrigan)

The couple also reportedly quarantined together during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Logan’s fiancée took to her social media account and shared a gorgeous photo booth strip of the pair and wrote: “That’s Mrs Logie to you.”

The ceramic artist also shared a video of her beautiful engagement ring.

The Percy Jackson actor took to the comments and said: “Love you sweetie.”

Friends of the couple were not long to take to the comments of the post, with singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams writing: “So sweet😭♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

While actress Joey King, who’s wedding the couple attended back in September, said: “My favourites.”

The couple have mainly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but Logan’s most recent declaration of love for his now- fiancée came in the form of a birthday post, back in December 2021.

At the time the star wrote: “She truly makes every day better and brighter.”

“I wake up every morning feeling like the luckiest guy in the world knowing I have this one in my life. This bday we learned how to ski. Here’s to many more adventures together. Love you, Anita.”