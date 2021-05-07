Hilary Duff reveals why the Lizzie McGuire reboot was axed

The revival series was supposed to air on Disney+

Hilary Duff has revealed why the Lizzie McGuire reboot was axed.

The actress rose to fame on the hit Disney Channel show, which ran from 2001 until 2004.

Back in 2019, Hilary told fans that a reboot was in the works, which would follow Lizzie as a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City.

However, the 33-year-old devastated fans when she announced that the Disney+ reboot would no longer be going ahead in December 2020.

During an appearance on The Jess Cagle Show this week, Hilary explained why the series was cancelled.

“I think they are really trying to figure out what kind of content they want living on Disney+, and that doesn’t totally align with, like, where I see Lizzie right now,” she said.

“I’m very protective of her and they’re very protective of her.”

“The one thing for me was just the way that she could connect with what was going on in people that were watching the show,” she continued.

“And so, for me, it only makes sense to me to shoot a show where she’s acting like a 30-year-old in a modern world.”

“There [were] a lot of creative discussions where maybe they were thinking that’s not quite right, and we were trying to make it work.”

“And, you know, there’s always, like, lots of conversations, but I don’t think it’s going to be happening.”

The original cast members were brought back to shoot 2 episodes in November, before the show was cancelled in December.

Hilary went on to say: “It was lovely to relive that even for three weeks of my life, because, you know, there was a point in my life where I couldn’t stand Lizzie McGuire.”

“And I was like, ‘I don’t want to hear that name ever again.’ And now that I’m my age, I’m, like, I love her. She’s, you know, this is where it all began for me.”

“And she is me and I am her. And I brought what I could to that, which was very much just who I am inside. And so to tap into that again, even for a moment, was really a great experience,” she added.

