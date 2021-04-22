Hilary Duff lands lead role in ‘How I Met Your Mother’ sequel series

Hilary Duff has landed the lead role in a sequel series to How I Met Your Mother.

The new series, entitled How I Met Your Father, will premiere on the streaming platform Hulu – with a release date not yet confirmed.

The former Disney Channel star took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her 16.7 million followers.

In a statement, the mother-of-three said: “I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie.”

“As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I’m honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius.”

“Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6 ½’s in there!” she added.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who serve as writers and executive producers on the news series, said: “We are beyond excited to be bringing ‘How I Met Your Father’ to Hulu.”

“Carter and Craig’s iconic original series revolutionized the half-hour comedy, and we are so honored to be carrying the torch forward for the next generation – and with Hilary Duff no less!”

“We can’t wait for audiences to meet Sophie and her crew, and watch them come into their own and find love in modern-day New York City. And we hope nobody thinks it’s weird that Bob Saget will be playing old Hilary Duff’s voice.”

The official premise reads: “Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

The original series, How I Met Your Mother, aired on CBS for nine seasons and over 200 episodes from 2005 until 2014.

The show starred Neil Patrick Harris, Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders, Jason Segel and Alyson Hannigan – and Bob Saget narrated the series as an older version of Josh Radnor’s character Ted Mosby.