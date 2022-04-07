Hilaria Baldwin reveals she’s keeping the sex of her seventh child private for two personal reasons

Hilaria Baldwin has revealed she’s keeping the sex of her seventh child private for two personal reasons.

The 38-year-old announced her pregnancy last week, and revealed in an Instagram Q&A this week that she and her husband Alec know the baby’s gender.

She said: “So many of you are asking what I’m having… I do know and I will tell you but I’m waiting for two things.”

“1. I lost a baby at 4 months in 2019 (maybe some of you remember). I think about her daily and understand that motherhood has its beauty and its darkness. But I will wait until I’m past the point when I lost my daughter,” Hilaria explained.

“2. Many of you know how connected I am to the LGBTQIA+ community and I am talking with a few close confidants on how I can be thoughtful and inclusive on helping to curate a more gender inclusive world.”

“Quite frankly it may just be continuing on as I have. But given all of the prejudice I’m seeing in this country right now, I need to pause and give it a good think and get some advice.”

Hilaria added: “It pains me so much to see that people are vilified and harassed and not included for simply being who they are. Peaceful, loving, beautiful humans.”

In April 2019, Hilaria suffered a miscarriage.

The couple conceived again a few months later, but they heartbreakingly lost their baby again at 16 weeks pregnant in November 2019.

Hilaria announced last week that she and Alec are expecting their seventh child together.

The couple shared the exciting news via Instagram, alongside a sweet video of them telling their children.

Hilaria wrote: “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall 💛.”

She continued: “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited!”

“Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’ Our love to you and your loved ones ❤️.”

Hilaria and Alec are already parents to Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3 and Eduardo, 18 months, and Maria Lucia, 13 months, who they welcomed via surrogate.

Alec is also the father of daughter Ireland Baldwin, 26, who he shares with his ex Kim Basinger.