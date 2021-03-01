Hilaria and Alec Baldwin ‘welcome their sixth child together’

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have reportedly welcomed their sixth child together.
The couple are parents to Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2 and newborn Edu – who they welcomed in September last year.
Taking to Instagram, Hilaria shared a family snap with a new addition, writing “7” and a red heart emoji.
A source confirmed the news to People magazine.
Alec is also dad to 25-year-old daughter Ireland, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.
The news comes just six months after the couple announced the birth of their baby Edu.
Sharing a snap from the hospital, Hilaria wrote at the time: “We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier ????. Stay tuned for a name.”
