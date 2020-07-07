High Court hears EXPLOSIVE recordings of Amber Heard screaming at Johnny Depp

Johnny is suing the Sun over claims he is a "wife beater"

A High Court in London has heard explosive recordings of Amber Heard screaming at her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is in court to sue The Sun newspaper, over an article that claimed the actor was a “wife beater”.

After his legal team told the court that these claims were “complete lies” and accused his ex-wife Amber of creating “lies”, the court were then told of recordings, where the pair are having a massive argument.

Johnny’s lawyer read an extract from the tape in which Amber can be heard saying: “You got hit…but I did not punch you. I did not f****** deck you. I f****** was hitting you.

“You are a f****** baby,” she added before Johnny intervened: “Because you start physical fights.”

Johnny was called as the first witness in the case, with Amber also in court today in London.

