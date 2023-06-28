Here’s how you can stay in Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse

This is not a drill: You can now stay in Barbie’s DreamHouse.

Ahead of the highly anticipated release of Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie movie, some lucky fans will be given the chance to stay in the stunning pink mansion in Malibu – for free.

Ken (played by Ryan Gosling in the film) is hosting the stay via AirBnb.

Ken explains: “While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night.”

“I’ve added a few touches to bring some much-needed Kenergy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu DreamHouse. Placed perfectly above the beach with panoramic views, this life-size toy pink mansion is a dream come true!”

During their stay, guests can snoop through Ken’s wardrobe, learn line dancing on the outdoor disco floor, and engage in a “beach off” by the infinity pool.

They will also take home an exclusive piece of the “Kendom” with a set of yellow and pink Impala skates and surfboards.

So, how can you book a stay?

On July 17, fans can request to book a one-night stay in Ken’s room in Barbie’s DreamHouse for two people on July 21 or July 22 here.

Two lucky winners will later be picked to enjoy the stay free of charge.

In celebration of Barbie hitting cinemas on July 21, and to honour girls’ empowerment, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Save the Children.