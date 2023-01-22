Here’s how much Beyoncé was paid for her one-hour concert in Dubai

Beyoncé was reportedly paid a whopping $35million for her one-hour show in Dubai last night.

The singer took to the stage for the first time in four years for the launch of what’s being billed as the world’s most luxurious hotel – Atlantis The Royal.

The 41-year-old performed hits such as ‘Crazy In Love’, ‘Countdown’, ‘Beautiful Liar’ and ‘Drunk in Love’ in front of a star-studded crowd.

Kendall Jenner, Rebel Wilson, Liam Payne, Ronan Keating, Rochelle and Marvin Humes, and Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan were just some of the famous faces who attended the epic launch party.

Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z and their children Blue Ivy, 11, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter also flew out to the United Arab Emirates to support the star.

It is understood that the famous family stayed in the hotel’s Royal Mansion suite – which costs $142,500 a night.

Set over 11,000sq ft and 22 floors up, the luxurious suite has four vast rooms, a cinema, a ‘safe room’ and its own pool. It can expand to 15 rooms for $285,000 a night.

The VIP-only “grand reveal party” comes ahead of the hotel’s full opening next month.

Guests who stay in the hotel will be treated to complimentary gold-plated toothbrushes, combs and razors, a ‘menu’ of seven pillows, personal butlers, and the chance to meditate with dolphins.

There are 17 restaurants and bars in the 43-storey hotel, including an incredible bar that has a 21ft high aquarium containing 4,000 jellyfish.