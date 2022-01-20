Heather Rae Young celebrates ‘great news’ on her fertility journey after ‘a few low moments’

Heather Rae Young is celebrating some “great news” on her fertility journey.

The 34-year-old, who is married to Tarek El Moussa, began the process of freezing her eggs earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Selling Sunset star revealed her doctor was able to retrieve more eggs than expected during her latest visit to the fertility clinic.

She wrote: “We are officially home from egg retrieval and got got great news from my Doctor 🥰”

“Initially Tarek and I thought we were only going to get 2 eggs feom this retrieval but we ended up with 7 eggs, 6 ended up being good. We thawed 4 eggs from my egg retrieval we did 2 years ago. 3 ended up making it…. So we will create 9 embryos.”

“Usually only 50% make it through the process but we won’t know yet. First update will be in 5 days and by 2 weeks we know how many healthy embryos we got! I can’t wait!”

Heather continued: “I’ve had a few low moments throughout this journey but I’ve tried to stay as positive as possible and it shows that the body is incredible and can do wonders.”

“Going into this having sad moments that my body wasn’t creating enough healthy follicles and to come out of this with great news! 😊 Thank you all for your love and support as this is a very personal journey that I chose to share to create awareness.”

“I also want to thank my amazing hubby for being there for me at all times and being my rock. He truly is my dream come true and I’m just so excited for what’s to come for our family. ❤️”

Heather married her reality star beau in October last year.

Tarek, 40, shares two children with ex-wife Christina Haack – a named daughter Taylor, 11, and a son called Brayden, 6.

