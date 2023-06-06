Heartbreaking video of Taylor Swift goes viral after ‘split’ from Matty Healy

A heartbreaking video of Taylor Swift has gone viral after her rumoured split from Matty Healy.

The singer was first linked to The 1975 frontman last month, just weeks after her split from Joe Alwyn hit headlines.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that the 33-year-old is single once again after she and Matty called it quits.

Amid reports of their breakup, a video of Taylor singing her track I Don’t Wanna Live Forever has gone viral.

The singer becomes visibly emotional while singing the lyric “Wondering if I dodged a bullet, or just lost the love of my life.”

A source has since told Entertainment Tonight: “They are both extremely busy and realised they’re not really compatible with each other.”

“Taylor’s friends want what’s best for her and aren’t shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship.”

someone tell her she doesn’t have to do it to herself if she’s not ready 💔 we can enjoy change, superman, dorothea, closure and other songs (repeats included) too, I don’t like seeing her at the verge of crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/W748efedyk — ver🪩nica⸆⸉ 💜 (@VIsOnCorneliaSt) June 4, 2023

Taylor and Matty never publicly confirmed their relationship; however, they had been spotted on numerous “dates” in recent weeks, and he even turned out to support her during her Eras tour.

According to DailyMail.com, the singer's ex-boyfriend Joe was "distraught" over her romance with The 1975 frontman. A source close to Joe previously told the outlet: "Joe feels slighted and is distraught after seeing her budding relationship with Matt, but is doing his best to keep busy and focus on himself." Before they struck up an alleged romance, Taylor worked with Matty on her most recent album Midnights, which was released last October. In January, the singer also delivered a surprise performance at The 1975's concert at the O2 Arena in London. While the source denied any suggestion there was an "overlap" between Joe and Matty, the insider continued: "Joe was aware that Taylor and Matt were making music together and collaborating. She told him that they had become friends and he trusted her." According to The Sun, Taylor and Matty struck up a romance last month, almost ten years after they briefly dated back in 2014. A source close to Taylor told the outlet at the time: "She and Matty are madly in love. It's super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn't work out." "Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover." "Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it's been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again." "But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another's jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers," the source continued. "They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor's last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to 'own' this romance, and not hide it away. Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy." The source added: "Taylor's pals are absolutely delighted because they reckon she and Matty are a brilliant match." "Obviously putting two such ­famous names together means a lot of fan attention and a LOT of eyeballs on the pair." "But Matty and Taylor are sensible enough, and fame-equipped enough, to handle it," the source continued. "Both of them have been — often unfairly — dragged through the ringer on a global scale." "But crucially, they're both brilliant, smart, kind people and, quite simply, have each other's backs." It's understood Taylor split from her ex Joe Alwyn in February, and the actor has since been linked to Scottish actress Emma Laird. Meanwhile, Matty split from ­singer-songwriter FKA Twigs last June, after three years together.; In recent months, the 34-year-old has been linked to Canadian model Charlotte Briar d'Alessio, but it's unknown if they ever made things official.