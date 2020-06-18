The actress' now ex-boyfriend was arrested for domestic violence back in February

Hayden Panettiere ‘on the path to recovery’ after splitting from Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere is said to be “in a good place” after cutting ties with her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson.

According to Us Weekly, the actress is “on the path to recovery” after a turbulent few months.

Sources have said the 30-year-old is “trying to move past the pain and focus on her future.”

“She’s moving ahead with her life and getting back into working in Hollywood and being creative again. It’s all very therapeutic for her,” they said.

The insider also claimed Hayden hasn’t had any contact with Brian.

“He’s moved back to his hometown in South Carolina, and friends are praying this is the end of her journey with him,” they added.

The news comes after Hayden recently shared a sweet snap with her 5-year-old daughter Kaya, after she made her Instagram page public.

Hayden shares Kaya with her ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, and it’s understood the 5-year-old lives with her father in Ukraine.

The Nashville star and the former world heavyweight boxing champion were in a relationship from 2009 until 2011.

The couple then rekindled their romance and got engaged in 2013, and welcomed their daughter in December 2014.

Four years later, Hayden and Wladimir called it quits, and Hayden started dating Brian Hickerson in 2018.

It’s understood Hayden split from Brian earlier this year, after he was arrested for domestic violence on Valentine’s Day.

According to TMZ, Brian was arrested by officers at around 2.30am, after he allegedly struck Hayden “with a closed fist on the right side of her face” during a row at their home in Wyoming.

Officers said her face appeared red and swollen, and she also had a scrape and swelling on her left hand.

Hayden’s boyfriend was booked for domestic battery, and they also charged him with interfering with a police officer for allegedly refusing to identify himself.

That wasn’t the first time Brian had been arrested for domestic violence.

In May 2019, the LAPD arrested the real estate agent for domestic violence after he and Hayden got into an alleged “physical altercation” at their home.

The actress was allegedly found with “redness” and “marks” on her body.

At the time, Brian was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Hayden, however, the case against him was later dismissed in September when the district attorney’s office failed to “secure a material witness.”

On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.

The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.