Harry Styles thanks fans for reuniting him with Gucci ring he lost at Coachella

Harry Styles has thanked fans for reuniting him with a Gucci ring he lost while performing at Coachella last month.

Speaking on the Today show, the 28-year-old revealed how the lion head ring, worth $350, made it’s way back to him.

The singer told show hosts Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly, and Hoda Kotb: “Yeah so it slipped off at Coachella. I think some of the fans kind of like got in touch with someone who found it on the field and I got it back yesterday.”

Harry was reunited with the ring after Coachella attendees who found the piece of jewellery made a Twitter account called @heresharrysring to help reunite Harry with his accessory.

The former One Direction star also took to Instagram to express his gratitude, as he shared a snap of the ring with the caption: “IT HATH RETURNED. THANK YOU.”

The ring clearly holds sentimental value, as its inscribed with lettering that reads both “Harry” and “second time’s a charm.”

