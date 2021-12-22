Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s Christmas plans revealed

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are set to spend some of Christmas together, after meeting each other’s families.

According to Us Weekly, Harry has met Olivia’s two children Otis and Daisy – who the actress shares with her ex husband Jason Sudeikis.

A source also told the publication that Olivia has met her beau’s mother on multiple occasions, and “all the meetings have gone very well”.

After “getting to know each other’s families,” the couple are reportedly looking forward to spending “some of this holiday season together”.

In a new interview with Vogue magazine, Olivia opened up about dating as a single mother.

She said: “Parenting forces you to be honest about how you live your life. It puts in sharp, clear focus decisions you’re making. I think we owe it to children to be happy. They sense it. They’re so intuitive. The idea that you can trick your kids into thinking you’re happy is ludicrous.”

The New York native also said she had “no time” for others trying to make her feel “guilt and shame” for how she balances parenting and dating.

The 37-year-old added: “I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that.”

Harry and Olivia were first linked after they met on the set of the film Don’t Worry Darling late last year, and they confirmed their romance earlier this year.