Halsey reveals they suffered three miscarriages before the birth of their son

Halsey has revealed they suffered three miscarriages before the birth of their son.

The singer, who uses she/they pronouns, opened up about their miscarriages in a Vogue op-ed that was published on July 1- a week after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that had recognised the constitutional right to abortion in the United States for nearly 50 years.

The 27-year-old wrote: “Many people have asked me if, since carrying a child to term after years of struggling to do so, I have reconsidered my stance on abortion. The answer is firmly no. In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it.”

In the op-ed, Halsey also opened up about getting an abortion, admitted it “saved my life”.

The singer wrote: “It seemed a cruel irony that I could get pregnant with ease but struggled to maintain a pregnancy.”

“One of my miscarriages required ‘aftercare,’ a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion, because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention.”

“During this procedure, I cried. I was afraid for myself and I was helpless. I was desperate to end the pregnancy that was threatening my life.”

Halsey continued: “My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his.”

“Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other.”

Two days after the Supreme Court ruling on June 26, Halsey used her concert in Arizona to speak out against the ruling.

The 27-year-old told fans: “Some of the people I’m looking at right now are going to need an abortion one day, and you deserve that.”

“Whether it’s a life-threatening situation or it’s not, you deserve it. And here in Arizona, you guys gotta promise me that you’re gonna do that work so that the person to the left of you and to the right of you has that right for the rest of their lives.”

“If you don’t like it, you can go home right now. I don’t care. If you don’t like it, I don’t know why you came to a Halsey concert.”

After facing criticism for their onstage words, Halsey tweeted: “The ‘people pay to see you sing not hear your views’ argument is so dumb. No, you paid to see me use a stage as a form of expression in the manner that I choose. Sorry you lack the critical thinking to realise that the rhetorical power of music doesn’t always serve your escapism.”

“I’ve had abortion statistics in my show since my tour started in May and 16,500 people came to my last show. I’m gonna be fine because my fans are on the right side of history.”