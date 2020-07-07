Halle Berry apologises for considering transgender role following backlash

The actress has vowed to 'be an ally' to the LGBTQ community

Halle Berry has apologised for considering playing a transgender man in an upcoming movie.

The 53-year-old took to Twitter last night to apologise for her remarks, stating she was grateful for the “critical conversation” that took place.

“Over the weekend I had the opportunity to discuss my consideration of an upcoming film role as a transgender man,” she wrote, “I’d like to apologise for those remarks.”

“As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories.”

“I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and I will continue to listen, educate and learn from this mistake,” the actress continued.

“I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera.”

Halle sparked backlash last Friday, following an Instagram interview with hair stylist Christin Brown.

When asked if Halle would ever consider cutting her hair short again, the actress stated that she would – before admitting she was considering playing a transgender man.

“I’m thinking of a character where this woman is transgender,” she revealed, “She’s a woman that transitioned into a man.”

“I want to experience that world. This world, who this woman was, is so interesting to me,” she added, “And that will probably be my next acting role.”

