Halle Bailey admits she felt ‘pressure’ portraying Ariel in The Little Mermaid

Halle Bailey has admitted she felt “pressure” portraying Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

Disney’s upcoming live-action film is scheduled to have a cinema release on May 26, 2023.

Speaking to E! News at the D23 Expo, the 22-year-old emotionally said: “I’m so excited about this film. You know being here today is so surreal.”

“I’m just a fan of all of the other projects and the fact that I get to be a part of something like this. It’s amazing,” Halle gushed.

“I definitely think that because I love [the animated version of] this movie so much, and I’ve treasured it since I was a little girl, I did put a bit of pressure on myself.”

“Just because I want to deliver all of the feels that I saw when I was a little girl.”

“Knowing that gave it my all and gave 110 percent into everything of this film, I am really proud of myself.”

You can watch the first official trailer for The Little Mermaid below: