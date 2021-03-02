Hailey Bieber shares sweet birthday tribute to husband Justin

Hailey Bieber has shared a sweet birthday tribute to her husband Justin.

The singer turned 27 on Monday, with his model wife taking to Instagram to mark the special occasion.

Alongside a series of loved-up snaps, Hailey wrote: “Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you.”

“Happy 27th birthday, you are my favourite human and I’m grateful to be by your side❤️”

Justin commented on the post: “😢 I love you baby.”

The couple secretly wed at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after the Canadian musician proposed to Hailey in the Bahamas.

One year later, Justin and Hailey exchanged vows in front of family and friends at their star-studded second wedding in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.

Justin recently opened up about his plans to start a family with his wife, admitting he would love a “little tribe” of children.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the songwriter said: “I’m going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out.”

“I’d love to have myself a little tribe. It’s her body and whatever she wants to do. I think she wants to have a few.”