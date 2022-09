Hailey Bieber reveals if she has spoken to Selena Gomez since marrying Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has revealed she has spoken to Selena Gomez since marrying Justin Bieber back in 2018.

The model opened up like never before in an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“It’s all respect. It’s all love,” Hailey said of her relationship with Selena.

Hailey insisted that there is “no drama personally” between herself and the Only Murders in the Building actress, and added that Selena “doesn’t owe [her] anything.”

“Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot, and I think there are no expectations [between us]. I respect her.”

“Everybody on our side knows what happened, and we’re good, and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect.”

“[That] has brought me a lot of peace. We know what happened. It is what it is.”

On the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, which was released today, host Alex Cooper said to the model: “People were obsessed with [Justin and Selena] being together. Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as her?”

Hailey replied: “No, not once.”

The 25-year-old insisted she and Justin started “hooking up” after he and Selena split for good in 2018.

She explained: “When him and I started hooking up, or anything of that sort, he was not in any relationship, It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship, I would just never do that. I was raised better than that…”

“I think there are situations where you can still have back and fourth with someone, but even that was not the situation. I can say period, point blank, that I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it.”

Hailey continued: “I had been involved with [Justin] since I was 18. The timeline that I think is in question of us getting together and getting engaged, and him having been spending time with his ex before that… This is so crazy I’ve literally never talked about this ever.”

“I understand how it looks from the outside, and there’s a lot of perception there, but that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for [Justin and Selena] to close that door.”

“They were not in a relationship at that time but of course, there’s a very long history there. It’s not my relationship and it has nothing to do with me so I respect that a lot, but I know that it closed a chapter and I think it was the best thing for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way.”

The model went on to say: “It’s hard for me to talk about this because I don’t want to talk on either one of their behalf because it was their relationship and I honestly respect that very deeply, but I just know what was going on when we got back together.”

“And I know what had to happen for that to come back together in a healthy way. I think it was the most healthy, mature decision that he could’ve made. As a woman, I never would want to get into a relationship with someone, and be engaged and married to them, and think in the back of my mind, ‘I wonder if that was really closed for you.’”

“I know for a fact that the reason we were able to get back together was because it was very much closed [with Justin and Selena], and that was respectful to me.”

Opening up about the hate she’s received since going public with her relationship with Justin, Hailey said: “A lot of the hate comes from like ‘oh you stole him’, and I guess that comes from the fact that they wished he ended up with someone else. And that’s fine, you can wish that all you want, but that’s just not the case.”

“There’s a certain numbness that you get [from the hate]. It still happens to this day. If I was to go live right now, it would still be happening. You reach a point where you have to ignore it.”

“If we have moved on, why can’t you?” she added. “It’s hurtful and it’s bullying.”

Justin and Selena dated on-and-off for eight years, before they officially called it quits in 2018.

Shortly after their split, the Canadian singer rekindled his romance with Hailey in 2018.

That July, Justin proposed to the model during a trip to the Bahamas, and they secretly tied the knot in September 2018.

One year later, the couple exchanged vows for the second time at a star-studded ceremony in South Carolina.