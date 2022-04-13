Hailey Bieber begs online trolls to leave her alone: ‘Be miserable somewhere else’

Hailey Bieber has begged online trolls to leave her alone.

Taking to TikTok, the 25-year-old model posted a video address to those “in my comments every single time I post”.

She said: “I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please.”

“Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you. Truly. That’s my only request. Be miserable somewhere else, please,” Hailey added.

While it is unclear which comments Hailey is referring to, the model often receives cruel messages about her husband Justin’s former relationship with Selena Gomez.

At last year’s Met Gala, Hailey was taunted by fans who chanted Selena’s name as she walked up the steps of the event.

While in one of Hailey’s Instagram lives from December 2020 a Jelena fan commented: “[We] need to f**king bombard that s**t with Jelena and how Selena is better. Go after, please, let’s all go after her.”

Justin responded to the troll: “This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better [and] so on and so forth.”

“It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in this world. It is not right.”

The Yummy singer was first linked to Hailey in 2015 after his high-profile split from Selena.

Justin and Hailey got married in a New York City courthouse in September 2018 and one year later, the couple hosted a proper celebration with family and friends at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina.