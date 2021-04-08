Hailey Bieber admits she was ‘so upset’ over viral TikTok about her

Hailey Bieber has admitted she was “so upset” over a viral TikTok video that branded her “rude”.

Last summer, former restaurant hostess Julia Carolan rated the model a 3.5 out of 10 after meeting her several times at a restaurant in Manhattan.

In the video, which received over 13 million views, Julia said: “This is gonna be controversial. I’ve met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her but I have to give her like a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!”

At the time, Hailey apologised to the hostess in the comment section.

She wrote: “Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude. That’s not ever my intention!”

“Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad u called me out so I can do better!! Hopefully we meet again so I can apologize in person.”

The 24-year-old has since addressed the situation in a new YouTube video, admitting she was hurt over the clip.

Speaking to Dr. Jessica Clemons, Hailey confessed: “When I saw her video I was so upset. There’s never an excuse for being rude.”

“I felt bad that that was her experience with me, but it made me kind of frustrated because you never know what someone’s going through.”

“I remember going through times in my life where I was so sad, and so heartbroken that like engaging with people felt hard for me.”

“I wish I didn’t act that way towards her. I’m a human and I made a mistake and I acted a way that was out of character for me.”

“I acted a way that I don’t want to be. I’m trying to do better every single day. I want to continue to grow as a person. I’m open to people correcting me,” she added.