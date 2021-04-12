Hailey Bieber addresses recent incident with paparazzi

The 24-year-old's husband confronted a group of photographers during a night out in Hollywood

Hailey Bieber has addressed a recent incident that occurred with paparazzi.

Last month during a night out in West Hollywood, the model’s husband Justin Bieber confronted a group of photographers, after he thought they tried to shoot upskirt photos of Hailey.

Hailey has now opened up about the incident and her relationship with the paparazzi in an interview with TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio on her YouTube show The Early Late Show.

The 24-year-old said: “Paparazzi are such an interesting thing to me because I really don’t understand it and I feel it’s a really weird, invasive thing.”

“What I understand is people trying to capture clothing and get these outfits shots, because that’s good for the people who designed the clothes and for the stylists, that I understand.”

She added that the photographers are often “disrespectful.”

Hailey continued: “I was leaving a place with my husband, and we were coming out of this place and there were like curtains on either side of the entrance, and I had noticed that someone had stuck the camera under the curtain from the ground angle,”

“I was wearing a really short skirt, so when we got in the car I was like, ‘I feel like it’s a tricky angle, because I’m concerned they would have shot up my skirt.’ Like, what else are you going to see?”

“Justin said to the paparazzi, ‘Were you shooting up her skirt?’ And they were like, ‘Oh we would never do that, why would you think that?'”

The model went on to say: “Paparazzi are notorious for taking photos of women coming out of their cars in a dress or skirt, and there are tons of different photos on the internet where you can see their underwear.”

“They do it purposefully to embarrass them, is what it feels like,” she said.

Speaking about her and Justin’s relationship with the paparazzi, Hailey added: “Every day we pull out of our house, there’s someone there, waiting.” “To a certain extent, you have to understand what comes with this industry and this lifestyle, but I still don’t understand how people can just take photos of you without your permission. But it does come with the territory. I just try to set my boundaries with them as much as possible.”