Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter pokes fun at Goop’s NSFW products

The 16-year-old hilariously reacted to her mother's infamous 'vagina' products

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter has poked fun at Goop’s NSFW products.

The actress has created a range of infamous products for her wellness and lifestyle brand, including a candle named ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ and another named ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm’.

The 48-year-old’s daughter Apple, who she shares with ex Chris Martin, launched Goop’s official TikTok account over the weekend – and hilariously reacted to the unusual product names.

Detailing her mother’s daily regime, Apple said: “So first, my mom drinks her Goop Glow Superpowder and she eats nothing but dates and almond butter.”

“I suppose the Goop Glow is a part of her cleanse, which she’s been on since—the day I was born, apparently.”

“She just prances around the bathroom, putting on her millions of Goop Glow products for her glowing skin,” the 16-year-old continued.

“Then she gets to work, making some more vagina eggs. And candles, also vagina candles, and vagina perfumes. Just everything vagina.”

Goop captioned the video, “When you get roasted by your gen z daughter…”

Back in September, Apple also poked fun at her mother for stripping down to her birthday suit to celebrate turning 48.

The 16-year-old simply exclaimed: “MOM” under the photo, leaving fans in hysterics.

