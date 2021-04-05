Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter pokes fun at Goop’s NSFW products

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter has poked fun at Goop’s NSFW products.
The actress has created a range of infamous products for her wellness and lifestyle brand, including a candle named ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ and another named ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm’.
The 48-year-old’s daughter Apple, who she shares with ex Chris Martin, launched Goop’s official TikTok account over the weekend – and hilariously reacted to the unusual product names.
Detailing her mother’s daily regime, Apple said: “So first, my mom drinks her Goop Glow Superpowder and she eats nothing but dates and almond butter.”
“I suppose the Goop Glow is a part of her cleanse, which she’s been on since—the day I was born, apparently.”
“She just prances around the bathroom, putting on her millions of Goop Glow products for her glowing skin,” the 16-year-old continued.
“Then she gets to work, making some more vagina eggs. And candles, also vagina candles, and vagina perfumes. Just everything vagina.”
@goopWhen you get roasted by your gen z daughter… ##motherdaughter ##goop ##fyp ##gwynethpaltrow♬ original sound – Goop
Goop captioned the video, “When you get roasted by your gen z daughter…”
Back in September, Apple also poked fun at her mother for stripping down to her birthday suit to celebrate turning 48.
The 16-year-old simply exclaimed: “MOM” under the photo, leaving fans in hysterics.
