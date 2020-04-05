Gwyneth Paltrow tells fans what the best VIBRATORS are to use – during Coronavirus lockdown

The A-lister and husband Brad Falchuck seem to be sexually frustrated

Gwyneth Paltrow tells fans what the best VIBRATORS are to use –...

Gwyneth Paltrow has been advising fans on which vibrators to order – while sexually frustrated during the Coronavirus lockdown.

The A-lister sent out a bulletin via her Goop website this weekend, in which there was an article about the “best sex toys for solo pleasure and partner play”.

The article is titled ‘The best vibrators for solo pleasure and partner play’ and lists an array of vibrators that can be bought online.

Included in the long list of toys is a We-Vibe model which will set you back €139, as well as an EVA II vibrator which will cost you €149.95.

But she also listed cheaper options with The Tennis Coach, apparently a good fit for beginners, at just €50.

The article comes just days after Gwyneth hinted that she and husband Brad Falchuk were sexually frustrated.

The Hollywood star had posted a video on YouTube with her husband Brad and intimacy coach Michaela Boehm, titled ‘How Do You Find Intamicy in Uncertain Times?’.

The A-lister admitted that there was “definitely tension in the house” because there was a lack of “privacy” in their mansion, given the fact her children are staying with her during isolation.

