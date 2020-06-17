Home LA Showbiz Gwyneth Paltrow releases another Goop candle with a VERY unusual name

The actress describes the scent as "sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive"

By
Sophie Clarke
-
Photo: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com

Gwyneth Paltrow has released a new Goop candle, called ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm’.

The candle is a follow-up to her sold-out ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ candle, which was released back in January.

The fragrance is described as being a blend of “tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose”.

Goop Website – This Smells Like My Orgasm

The Goop owner revealed the new fragrance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, after the popular talk-show host reviewed some of the brand’s other popular products.

The lifestyle guru presented the product to Fallon, leaving the host in stitches.

The 47-year-old laughed and suggested he give the candle to his wife.

The Goop website describes the candle as “a fitting follow-up to that candle”, referring to the viral ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ candle – which sold out at the time of it’s release.

The new candle is available for presale at $75, however it is currently not shipping outside of the United States.

You can check out the product over on Goop’s official website.

