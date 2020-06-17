The actress describes the scent as "sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive"

Gwyneth Paltrow releases another Goop candle with a VERY unusual name

Gwyneth Paltrow has released a new Goop candle, called ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm’.

The candle is a follow-up to her sold-out ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ candle, which was released back in January.

The fragrance is described as being a blend of “tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose”.

The Goop owner revealed the new fragrance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, after the popular talk-show host reviewed some of the brand’s other popular products.

The lifestyle guru presented the product to Fallon, leaving the host in stitches.

The 47-year-old laughed and suggested he give the candle to his wife.

The Goop website describes the candle as “a fitting follow-up to that candle”, referring to the viral ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ candle – which sold out at the time of it’s release.

The new candle is available for presale at $75, however it is currently not shipping outside of the United States.

You can check out the product over on Goop’s official website.