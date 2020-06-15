Gwyneth Paltrow reveals how she dealt with the ’emotional trauma’ of her divorce from Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals how she dealt with the ’emotional trauma’ of her...

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about how she dealt with the “emotional trauma” of divorce from Chris Martin.

The stars were married for eleven years before they announced that they were “consciously uncoupling” in 2016.

The actress revealed that a holistic dentist named Sherri Sami helped her on how she and her children could “heal” from the divorce.

“That’s what I think they mean in the Bible when they talk about the sins of the father,” she told Sherri during an episode of her podcast The Goop Podcast.

“You know it’s really like the weaknesses that we pass down generation to generation without understanding that without a shift in consciousness and without bringing awareness and healing our own stuff.”

“Like we just unconsciously pass our s**t down to our kids.”

The 47-year-old explained how the doctor quizzed her on her “emotional trauma.”

“I remember the first time I came to see you and I brought Apple and Moses, gosh it was a long time ago,” she continued.

“I remember going to talk to you in your office and sitting down with you and you were asking me all these questions about, you know, my emotional trauma and my marriage which was going through a really hard time, and then we all know how that ended.”

“I thought, “Why is this amazing lovely dentist orthodontist asking me about my childhood trauma and what’s going on in my marriage?” ”

Gwyneth also expressed that her children were able to sense her distress during her separation from the Coldplay frontman.

“All kids are tapped into the mother’s Wifi, even if you’re acting like everything is OK,” she commented.

“It never occurred to me that my unprocessed emotion could be given to my children, but the closer I got to myself, the more you give the kids a space to have their own feelings because they’re not worried about “What’s this emotion I’m feeling?” ”

“It allows them to grow in an emotionally resolved space,” she added.

Gwyneth and Chris share two children together – 16-year-old Apple and 14-year-old Moses.

The Oscar-winning actress has since remarried with Brad Falchuck in 2018.

