Gwyneth Paltrow makes heartbreaking revelation about the death of her father

Gwyneth Paltrow has made a heartbreaking revelation about the death of her father.

Speaking on her Goop podcast, the 50-year-old shared that her dad Bruce had passed away on their first ever trip to Italy back in 2002.

Bruce had been battling oral cancer at the time of their holiday, and the actress revealed she couldn’t return to the European country for nearly a decade following his traumatic death.

“We were doing our first road trip after my 30th birthday and he kind of died on me,” Gwyneth said on her podcast.

“It complicated the trip a little bit.”

“When we were on our road trip, and I found out he was sick… and he was coughing up blood.”

“I said we have to go to the hospital, he had been hiding it from me because he didn’t want … he really wanted to finish our trip.”

Gwyneth continued: “I was like.. we are going to the hospital, and he was like: ‘we have got to get to the [luxury hotel] Splendito.'”

“He really was trying, I was like we are going to the hospital and he ended up dying.”

“I had a real aversion to Italy for a long time,” Gwyneth admitted, adding that her ex-husband Chris Martin had surprised her with a trip to the country.

“On my 40th birthday, 10 years later, I was having a lot of anxiety about it turning 40 – I am about to turn 50 and I kind of give a s**t – but turning 40 I had so much anxiety about it.”

“By that point I had the two kids, we got on a plane, and I didn’t know where we were going. We all of a sudden realised we were landing at Genoa and we were going to the Splendido.”

“It was such a nice surprise, it was like a completion.”

“My best friends were with me, and my father was like a father to them too so it ended up being a really beautiful experience that we all got to be there and come full circle.”