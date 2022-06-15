Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt reflect on their past relationship

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt have reflected on their past relationship.

The former couple, who called off their engagement in 1997, took a trip down memory lane in a new feature on Gwyneth’s website Goop.

Ahead of Father’s Day this Sunday, Gwyneth asked her ex beau about his special bond with her dad Bruce, who died in 2002.

Gwyneth said: “Okay, since it’s almost Father’s Day, I’m going to ask you about Bruce.”

“I’ll never forget when we were engaged and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, ‘You know, I never really realized what they mean when they say you’re gaining a son. Like, I’m gaining a son.’ What impact did he have on you? Why did you love him, even though we didn’t get married, unfortunately?”

Brad admitted Bruce had a “profound” effect on him as he “really fostered your voice, your independence. He carved the way for you guys to be who you are”.

The actor added: “And I think that’s so important to parenting, you know? So the child is free to find out who they are and what they love and what they don’t. You guys were just so free in your conversations. And witty. And intelligent. And funny as f**k.”

Brad continued: “He could be tough if he needed to be, but it would be rare—only if someone was out of line. And it would come with…not a slap on the wrist but a little drop of wisdom, and he’d let you make the choice. That seemed to be his way.”

“Just to offer you this wisdom and let you figure it out. And knowing to have that faith in your child—they’ll get there when they get there.”

After the Seven co-stars split, Gwyneth went on to marry Coldplay’s Chris Martin in 2003, and they welcomed two children together – Apple and Moses.

Chris and Gwyneth split in 2014 and four years later, Gwyneth married author Brad Falchuk.

After splitting from Gwyneth, Brad had a high-profile relationship with Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

When they split in 2005, Brad started dating Angelina Jolie – who he shares six children with. Brangelina eventually split in 2016.

During their Goop chat, Brad noted: “Oh man, everything works out, doesn’t it?” and Gwyneth replied: “Yes, it does. I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years.”

The former couple ended their conversation by saying they both loved each other and were happy to still be friends.