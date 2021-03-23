Gwyneth Paltrow admits she ‘never wanted to get divorced’ from Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow has admitted she “never wanted to get divorced” from Chris Martin.

The actress got married to the Coldplay frontman back in 2003, with the former Hollywood couple raising two children together – their 16-year-old daughter Apple and their 14-year-old son Moses.

The couple announced their divorce in 2014 after ten years of marriage, with Gwyneth recently revealing their relationship now is “better than it ever was” when they were married.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ‘Anna Faris is Unqualified’ podcast, the 48-year-old said: “I never wanted to get divorced. I never wanted to not be married to the father of my kids, theoretically.”

“But I have learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined.”

Gwyneth is now married to American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk, who she first met in 2010 after working together on Glee.

She gushed: “And because I focused on accountability, I was then able to find the most amazing man and build something that I’ve never had before with Brad [Falchuk], my husband.”

“We were friends first for a long time and once I was like, ‘are we going to date? Is this happening?’ I was scared because he is a person who demands presence and intimacy and communication in a way that I just didn’t know how to [do].”

“I like to fight by shutting down… I leave the room. And he’s like, ‘No,’ he’s like, ‘Absolutely not. We are sitting down and we are figuring this out.'”

She added: “And he demands that I am honest with myself in a way that is hard for me but which really helps me grow.”

“It was like being with some kind of jiu-jitsu master where they’re like, ‘I’m going to make you see your own stuff so you can win and advance’.”