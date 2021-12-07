Grimes ‘throws shade’ at ex Elon Musk in new song

Grimes appears to have thrown shade at Elon Musk in her new song.

The 33-year-old, who “semi-separated” from the SpaceX founder earlier this year, dropped heartbreak anthem ‘Player Of Games’ last week – and fans are convinced the lyrics are aimed at her ex-boyfriend.

The singer makes space-related references in the track, and also sings about her ex beau’s love of gaming.

She sings: “I’m in love with the greatest gamer/ But he’ll always love the game / More than he loves me.”

When confirming his split from Grimes, Elon explained to Page Six in September: “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA.”

Grimes seems to reference this in her new song, singing: “Baby how can I compare / To the adventure out there / Sail away / To the cold expanse of space / Even love / Couldn’t keep you in your place.”

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, and Elon started dating in 2018.

They welcomed their first child together in May 2020 – a son named X Æ A-Xii.

