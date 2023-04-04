Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone saves her three children in terrifying house fire

Caterina Scorsone has revealed she saved her three children in a terrifying house fire earlier this year.

The Canadian actress, who is best known for playing Dr. Amelia Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy, took to Instagram on Monday to a share photo of her burned down house.

The 41-year-old also shared a series of snaps of her beloved pets, who sadly died in the fire.

She wrote: “Hello friends ❤️ (cw: fire/loss) A couple of months ago my house burned down. While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub. When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house.”

“One thing about fires: they happen fast. I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful. Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets. We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all.”

“This is not a post about a fire. This is a post about community. This is a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did. Thank you to the firefighters and the investigators (thank you Trey!) Thank you to my neighbor who answered our frantic knocks at her door.”

Caterina continued: “Thank you to the parents at my kids’ school who sent toys and books, my friends at @greysabc and @shondaland who sent clothing and supplies, my sisters who flew in to handle logistics so that I could be with my kids. Thank you to my team who made everything easier.”

“What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love. The only thing that matters is community. We would not be here without it and we are so grateful. Thank you.”

“Here are some photos to honor the space we once called home, to say goodbye to the animals that loved us so well, and to celebrate that we have the only thing we ever really needed: each other. -Love, Caterina ❤️”

Caterina shares three daughters with her ex-husband Rob Giles – Eliza, 10, Paloma “Pippa,” 6, and Lucky, 3.

Her Grey’s co-stars took to the comment section to show their support – with Jake Borelli, who plays Dr. Levi Schmitt, writing: “You are truly an incredible human and I am sending all the love I have to you and yours ✨💛✨”

Camilla Luddington, who plays Dr. Jo Wilson, wrote: “ What an incredible mom inspiration you are.. you are SO loved! ❤️”