Grey’s Anatomy fans in shock over the death of major character

Grey’s Anatomy fans are in shock over the sudden death of a major character.

The mid-season premiere aired on ABC in the U.S. on Thursday night, and fans were left heartbroken following the death of a much-loved doctor.

WARNING: Article contains spoilers for Season 17, Episode 7 of Grey’s Anatomy below.

During the episode, Dr. Andrew DeLuca (played by Giacomo Gianniotti) was rushed into emergency surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial after he was stabbed while attempting to expose a sex trafficker.

Doctors Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) tried to save his life, but the young doctor sadly died from his injuries.

Naturally, fans were devastated by Dr. DeLuca’s death, and many took to Twitter to share their disappointment.

Mood:

If I lay hereeeeee if I just lay hereeee#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/IrDEHPFjFp — Nohe⭐️ (@noheliaguzmano) March 12, 2021

nobody contact me for the next five to ten business days, i’m too busy crying over deluca’s death #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/L5mHWt5z1d — erin (@arizonaxoo) March 12, 2021

Deluca meets with his mom / me watching the scene#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/z9MxzSbw29 — ✨𝕃𝕪𝕟✨ (@MirellEvelyn) March 12, 2021

After the episode aired, Giacomo Gianniotti thanked fans for their support over the past six years.

The actor tweeted: “So much I could say… but all that comes to mind is thank you. Thank you to all the fans who loved Deluca as much as I did.”

“Telling his story was and will be one of the great honors of my life. Thank you.”

