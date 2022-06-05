Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz welcomes her first child with husband David Stanley

Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz has welcomed her first child with her husband David Stanley.

The actress, who played Tina in the hit series, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Friday.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of her holding her newborn, Jenna wrote: “Our hearts have burst wide open ❤️”

The 36-year-old announced her pregnancy back in January, writing on Instagram at the time: “Our hearts are so full… Baby Girl Stanley coming in June 💕”

Jenna and David were dating for three years before they tied the knot in a stunning outdoor ceremony in LA last July.