Gina Rodriguez announces her pregnancy in emotional video

Gina Rodriguez is expecting her first child with her husband Joe LoCicero.

The actress shared the news with her 4.2million Instagram followers on Saturday, as she celebrated her 38th birthday.

Alongside an emotional video documenting her pregnancy, the Jane The Virgin star wrote: “This birthday hits different. ❤️”

Gina’s pregnancy announcement video is set to Calum Scott’s 2018 song ‘You Are The Reason’, and it contains the spoken quote: “Anyone can want you, but the love hits different when someone actually values you.”

A host of famous faces took to the comment section to congratulate Gina and Joe on the news, with singer Jordin Sparks writing: “OH MY GOSH!!!!!! Congratulations! 🤍🤍🤍🤍.”

Actor Jaime Camil added: “My heart is bursting for you two ❤️❤️.”

Gina and Joe got married in 2019, three years after they made their red carpet debut as a couple.

Congratulations to the happy couple!