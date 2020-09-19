Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda responds to rumours she’s given birth to her first child

The model is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda responds to rumours she’s given birth to her...

Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda has responded to rumours she’s given birth to her first child.

Earlier this week, the model’s father Mohamed sparked speculation she was in labour, after he shared a sweet letter dedicated to his grandchild.

However, Gigi’s mum Yolanda has since confirmed they’re still waiting for the 25-year-old to give birth.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, Yolanda shared a sweet photo of her posing next to Gigi’s baby bump, alongside the caption: “❤️ Waiting patiently for her angel to be born……”

View this post on Instagram ❤️Waiting patiently for her angel to be born…… A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Sep 18, 2020 at 4:18pm PDT

The supermodel is expected to give birth any day now, as she previously revealed her due date was in September.

Yolanda’s post comes after Gigi’s father Mohamed Hadid shared a handwritten note dedicated to his grandchild.

The property developer ended up deleting the post from his Instagram feed, after fans started questioning whether Gigi had given birth.

gigi hadid’s dad ( mohammed hadid’s ) letter to his grandchild 🥺 pic.twitter.com/C5fBPMWrui — ✿ (@jacquemoos) September 16, 2020

The 25-year-old is expecting a baby girl with her longterm boyfriend Zayn Malik, who she’s dated on-and-off since 2015.

The couple first sparked romance rumours in November 2015, after Zayn brutally called off his engagement to Little Mix star Perrie Edwards via text.

The pair dated up until March of 2018, when they announced their split via Twitter.

However just weeks later, Gigi and Zayn were spotted kissing in public, but they ended up splitting again at the end of 2018.

The pair then reconciled again before Christmas last year, after Gigi decided to give him another chance.

At the time, an insider told E! News: “She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed. Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently.”

“Everyone is happy for them and Yolanda and Bella have always loved Zayn. They all have always treated him like part of the family.”

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.