Mohammed Hadid sparked rumours his daughter was in labour last night

Gigi Hadid’s father DENIES reports she’s given birth to her first child

Gigi Hadid’s father Mohamed has denied reports she’s given birth to her first child.

On Wednesday night, the property developer sparked rumours Gigi had welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend Zayn Malik by sharing a tribute to his grandchild.

Mohamed shared a handwritten poem, that read: “Hello little grandchild, it is me. My heart is as happy as can be.”

“I wish for you the sun and the moon. I wish for you a happy time. Know that Grandpa’s always near, I’ll do anything for you my dear.”

gigi hadid’s dad ( mohammed hadid’s ) letter to his grandchild 🥺 pic.twitter.com/C5fBPMWrui — ✿ (@jacquemoos) September 16, 2020

“When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew, my heart would always belong to you.”

Tagging Gigi, he wrote: “In the name of God the The merciful I want to say l love you and so proud of you.”

Mohamed’s post fuelled speculation Gigi has given birth, but her father has since confirmed she hasn’t welcomed her baby girl just yet.

After a fan commented, “Did Gigi give birth to her baby,” Mohamed replied, “No not yet.”

The 71-year-old then deleted the post from his Instagram feed.

Gigi’s sister Bella has also denied rumours her sister has given birth.

After the model shared photos from a recent shoot last night, a fan commented, “Is the baby here??”

Bella simply replied: “No she’s not ✨🖤.”

Earlier this week, fans suspected Gigi had given birth – after Bella shared a photo of them holding their stomachs, alongside the caption: “june 11, 2020 … two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn “

“i love you both so freaking much -can’tstopcrying ” (sic).

Responding to the snap, Gigi commented: “ ”

The heartfelt and emotional post left some fans wondering if Gigi has already welcomed her baby, with one commenting: “Wait Does this mean that Gigi gave birth to the baby?”

