Gigi Hadid’s dad seems to confirm she has given birth to her first child with Zayn Malik

The model's father paid a touching tribute to his grandchild

Gigi Hadid’s dad seems to confirm she has given birth to her...

Gigi Hadid’s dad has appeared to confirm that she has given birth to her first child with Zayn Malik.

The supermodel confirmed her pregnancy back in May, revealing she was due to give birth to a baby girl this month.

On Tuesday, her sister Bella dropped a major hint that the baby was born in an adorable Instagram post.

Now, Gigi’s father Mohamed shared a tribute to his grandchild – adding he was “so proud” of his daughter.

Mohamed shared a handwritten poem that reads: “Hello little grandchild, it is me. My heart is as happy as can be.

“I wish for you the sun and the moon. I wish for you a happy time. Know that Grandpa’s always near, I’ll do anything for you my dear.

“When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew, my heart would always belong to you.”

Tagging Gigi, he wrote: “In the name of God the The merciful I want to say l love you and so proud of you.”

The news comes after fans suspected Gigi had given birth, after Bella shared a photo of the pair holding their stomachs, with Bella writing: “june 11, 2020 … two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn ”

“i love you both so freaking much -can’tstopcrying ” (sic).

Responding to the snap, Gigi commented: “ ”

The heartfelt and emotional post left some fans wondering if Gigi has already welcomed her baby, with one commenting: “Wait Does this mean that Gigi gave birth to the baby?”

Gigi and Zayn first sparked romance rumours in November 2015, dating up until March of 2018, when they announced their split via Twitter.

However just weeks later, Gigi and Zayn were spotted kissing in public, but they ended up splitting again at the end of 2018.

The pair then reconciled again before Christmas last year, after Gigi decided to give him another chance.

